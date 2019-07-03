Scouts make plans to attend Naturalization Ceremony July 4

“We think this type of event brings a positive experience to our youth when so many adults are arguing about immigration today,” said Pack 76 leader Brandon LeBlanc.

Pack 76 welcomes both boys and girls from kindergarten through 5th grade. At least one parent accompanies each scout to the meetings. Cub Scouts have different “Dens” for each grade level that meet together once or twice monthly depending on the age group.

The Cub Scout program is designed to prepare kids for Scouts BSA (which scouts move up to after 5th grade) “and learn valuable ways to contribute to our community and life without electronics (most of the time),” LeBlanc said. “Most importantly we want each Scout to have fun while learning about working with a group, leadership skills and “doing your best” (the Cub Scout Motto).”