Crystal Gamon announces candidacy for MLT City Council

Crystal Gamon said Tuesday she is running for Position 7 on the Mountlake Terrace City Council.

The seat is currently held by Seaun Richards, who said he would not seek re-election to the position.

A property manager at Wright Runstad & Company, Gamon is a long-time community volunteer who has lived in Mountlake Terrace for six years. She was one of 12 candidates who applied for appointment to the Position 2 council seat left vacant following the death of Mayor Jerry Smith in December. That position was filled by Steve Woodard, who will need to run again in November to keep his seat.

Gamon has served on the Terrace Park K-8 Elementary PTA and the Mountlake Terrace High School Sports Booster Club boards, and has volunteered for many community organizations. Outside of Mountlake Terrace, she has served as a volunteer for the City of Lynnwood Parks & Recreation Board, the Human Rights Campaign and United Way King County, among many other roles.

Gamon lives in Mountlake Terrace with her wife and three daughters.

In addition to Position 7 and 2, the Mountlake Terrace City Council has two other seats that will appear on the 2018 ballot: Position 5, now held by incumbent Bryan Wahl and Position 6, by incumbent Laura Sonmore, The filing deadline for all positions is May 17. If more than two candidates file for a position, they will appear on the Aug. 6 primary ballot. The general election is Nov. 5.