Crowds gather near Mountlake Terrace Elementary to honor George Floyd, protest his death

Demonstrators lined the streets near Mountlake Terrace Elementary School Thursday evening to honor George Floyd with candlelight vigil while protesting police brutality against Black men and woman.

Hundreds gathered along 220th Street Southwest and 52nd Avenue West in front of the elementary school to protest the killing of Floyd, a Black man who died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes.

Floyd’s death sparked outrage across the U.S. and worldwide, leading to protests and civil unrest in many cities, including Seattle, Bellevue and other parts of King County. Some demonstrations have led to looting and violence, causing nearby cities to take precautions.

Crowds also recognized other Black victims who died recently at the hands of police officers, like Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was shot and killed in her Louisville, Kentucky apartment by plainclothes police officers. Taylor was asleep in her bed when police executing a no-knock warrant entered her residence in the middle of the night looking for Taylor’s ex-boyfriend. Taylor was a registered gun owner and shot one of the officers in the leg, which resulted in police opening fire and shooting her seven times.

The event was organized by Angie Peters, a Mountlake Terrace Elementary student intervention coordinator, who said she and the school’s principal, Mary Williams, decided to stage the demonstration to bring awareness to their community.

“We spent a lot of time this weekend this weekend crying together about what was going on in the world and knew that we had the ability to do something within our community, to do something for our small piece of the world,” she said.

