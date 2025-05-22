Crowd gathers for Ales for the Arts Concert Crawl

by Nick Ng 2 hours ago 10
Lynnwood High School Jazz 1 performs at Brigid’s Bottleshop during the first Ales for the Arts Concert Crawl on May 21. Foundations for Edmonds School District Director Deborah Brandi (in white) introduces the band.

Dozen of people gathered at Brigid’s Bottleshop Wednesday afternoon to enjoy the jazz ensembles from Lynnwood High School and College Place Middle School during the first day of Ales for the Arts Concert Crawl. The bands include:

– Lynnwood HS Jazz I
– College Place MS Jazz Band
– Edmonds Woodway HS combo and jazz ensemble
– Madrona K8 Combo
– Hunter DeLeon Big Band
– Commander Mojo

This event helps raise money and awareness about Edmonds Schools District budget cuts to some school programs, including music and the arts. Participating businesses, including Epulo Food Truck, Spud Fish and Chips and Thai By Day, will donate a portion of sales to arts education when guests mention “Save the Arts.”

Each brass musicians took turns to perform a solo.
Lynnwood Jazz 1’s Alex Orullian performs his baritone sax solo.
A saxophone solo.
Drummer Chris Garzon performs in style.

Foundations for Edmonds School District Executive Director Deborah Brandi.
College Place Middle School Jazz Band.
A trombone solo.
College Place Middle School bassist.

The next event will take place on Saturday, May 31, from noon to 9 p.m. at The Boathouse Taproom and Gallaghers Where U Brew in Edmonds’ Harbor Square.

Full event details available at foundationesd.org.

