Critical area regulations update process to begin Monday, June 11

On June 11, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing and make a recommendation to the City Council on the adoption of the proposed updated critical area regulations. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Interim Mountlake Terrace City Council Chambers, located at 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 220.

The City Council is scheduled to review the Proposed Critical Areas Regulations Ordinance on June 14, with a public hearing and consideration on June 18. The update is intended to be completed by the end of June 2018.

The City Council had their first review of proposed updates to the city’s critical areas regulations at their May 3 work/study session. The critical areas code protects the functions and values of ecologically sensitive and hazardous areas, including streams and wetlands, flood prone areas, geologically hazardous areas and aquifer recharge areas while allowing reasonable use of private property. Last updated in 2004, the city is due for a review and update to its critical area development regulations.

Regulation of critical areas helps to protect, conserve and restore areas that support threatened or endangered fish, such as salmon, retain the important roles that critical areas play and protect life and property from damage. A major focus is on water resources and water quality. Updates include consistency in how wetlands are defined and delineated, requiring notices on property titles when critical areas are identified, specific fencing and signage to protect wetland and stream and buffers, details on activities exempt from a permit such as removal of noxious weeds, such as ivy, and clarification on procedures.

More information on the Critical Areas Regulations Ordinance is available online at www.cityofmlt.com/1861 or contact Senior Planner Edith Duttlinger at [email protected].