Creekside Meadows housing development, water rate increase on Nov. 29 MLT City Council agenda

A review of ordinances that would allow the Creekside Meadows planned unit development project and a water rate increase are on the agenda for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, Nov. 29 work/study session.

Century Communities — which also developed Atworth Commons on 56th Avenue West and 218th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace — has proposed to replace the existing Creekside Church building and paved parking area at 7011 226th Pl. S.W. with a 56-home project known as Creekside Meadows.

At a recent open house on the proposed project, neighbors expressed concerns about traffic and construction impacts. Read more in our story on that meeting.

The council will also review a draft ordinance for a nearly $22-per-month average increase in 2019 residential water rates, to address higher costs due to regulatory requirements and aging infrastructure. More about that proposal in our earlier story.

In addition, the council will review an ordinance governing state business licenses.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., second floor. You can see the complete agenda here.