Creekside Church property sale closes at $6.9 million

The sale of the Creekside Church in Mountlake Terrace to Century Communities closed earlier this month, NextMLT.com reports. At $6.9 million this comes out to about $123,000 per house.

NextMLT points to a report from the Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce:

The seller, as Northgate Church acquired the property in 2005 for $5 million.

The buyer was BMCH Washington LLC, associated with homebuilder Century Communities. Century is planning the Creekside Meadows subdivision, with 56 single family homes on about 10 acres.

Brokers were not announced. The property is just north of Lake Ballinger, in between Pacific Highway and Interstate 5.

Century Communities previously developed the nearby Atworth Commons.