Creature Features with Imagine Children’s Museum at MLT Library March 22

Investigate Pacific Northwest wild mammals and discover the unique features that help these animals thrive in their environment from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 22 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

This hands-on interactive program presented by Imagine Children’s Museum educators encourages curiosity about the natural world and develops science skills.

This event is for students from kindergarten to 5th grade.

Registration is required.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.



