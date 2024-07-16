Create melted crayon art at Mountlake Terrace Library Aug. 1

The Mountlake Terrace Library invites tweens and teens to create melted crayon art from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

During this arts and crafts event, participants will learn how to create a new piece of art by melting crayons, and they can bring their masterpiece home after it’s done. The library will provide the art board and crayons.

No artistic ability is needed. This program is for tweens and teens who can use a hair dryer.

Registration is required here. Contact the library here with questions.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.