Create a small altar for the Day of the Dead at MLT Library Oct. 14

Show your creativity and talent while learning how to use small traditional objects to create a little altar or ofrenda during an event from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Mountlake Terrace Library. You will have fun and learn about El Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a holiday tradition in Mexico, recognized by UNESCO an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The event, for teens and adults, is presented by Maria Casey of Fat Brush Art Workshop. All materials will be supplied.

Registration is required. Learn more here.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.