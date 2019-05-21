Crash at 236th and Cedar Way snarls traffic Monday afternoon

No one was hospitalized but traffic was snarled for about 30 minutes Monday afternoon after a two-car head-on accident occurred at a heavily-traveled Mountlake Terrace intersection.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and Cedar Way. A 4×4 pickup truck heading northbound on Cedar Way collided with a souhtbound passenger sedan attempting to turn left from Cedar Way onto 236th Street.

Neither of the male drivers was injuried in the accident; the only passenger — a female in the sedan — refused any medical treatment.