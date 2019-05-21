Crash at 236th and Cedar Way snarls traffic Monday afternoon

A passenger sedan was heavily damaged in a two-car collision at 236th Street SW and Cedar Way in Mountlake Terrace Monday afternoon. (Photo by Doug Petrowski)

No one was hospitalized but traffic was snarled for about 30 minutes Monday afternoon after a two-car head-on accident occurred at a heavily-traveled Mountlake Terrace intersection.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and Cedar Way. A 4×4 pickup truck heading northbound on Cedar Way collided with a souhtbound passenger sedan attempting to turn left from Cedar Way onto 236th Street.

Neither of the male drivers was injuried in the accident; the only passenger — a female in the sedan — refused any medical treatment.

 

