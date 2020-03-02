Crane removal to close 236th Street SW, 55th Avenue W in MLT March 3

The Atlas 236 development project at the northeast corner of 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest will be dismantling its construction crane on Tuesday, March 3 from 4 a.m.-3 p.m. — and some surrounding streets will be closed as a result.

The contractor will be closing 236th Street Southwest from 56th Avenue West to 55th Avenue West, and 55th Avenue West from 236th Street Southwest to 234th Street Southwest.

Detours will be in effect for westbound and eastbound traffic on 236th Street Southwest as well as northbound and southbound traffic on 55th Avenue West in that area.

For more information, contact city engineer Jesse Birchman at jbirchman@ci.mlt.wa.us or 425-744-6275.