CPCS-MLT student, scout gives back by repairing benches on campus

1 of 4

Cedar Park Christian School-Mountlake Terrace (CPCS-MLT) student Kyle Greenough didn’t have to look too far when he began searching for an Eagle Scout candidacy project – the junior only had to glance right into his own school’s courtyard.

Last month, Greenough, a Star Scout from Mukilteo Troop 16 working toward Eagle Scout status, completed a project to repair and refurbish picnic tables and benches at CPCS-MLT.

“These benches had splinters, cracked boards, rusty bolts and generally looked terrible,” Greenough said.

After weeks of planning, fundraising and labor, the four tables and three benches are back in the school’s courtyard in the 23600 block of 54th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace being enjoyed by students and faculty of CPCS-MLT.

It took weeks for Greenough to take the tables and benches from disrepair to finished project. After getting the plan approved by the local Boys Scout Council, Greenough began seeking help from local businesses.

“Dunn Lumber, on North 185th Street in Shoreline, was extremely helpful by consulting with me on lumber and hardware, and providing a substantial discount,” Greenough explained. “The store manager, Raleigh Bean, was a great help – and a Scout himself.”

“Once I had the supplies, I set up shop at my school and spent a week staining the new lumber,” Greenough continued.

In mid-August, Greenough and some fellow scouts, friends and family members came together to complete the project – and do some additional landscaping at the school – in order to have everything ready for the beginning of the school year earlier this month.

With the tables and benches now finished and installed, Greenough will next work on the “few more badge requirements” he needs to become a full-fledged Eagle Scout, a status that only about six percent of Boys Scouts achieve in their scouting careers.

“I am proud to have come this far,” Greenough said.

–By Doug Petrowski