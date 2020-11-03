COVID Weekly Report for Nov. 2: ‘Third wave’ picks up speed as virus numbers surge

Each week we scour the internet to collect the latest information on the COVID battle from global to local levels. Our aim is to provide you – our readers – with a one-stop-shop to gain a comprehensive overview of progress in fighting the pandemic at all levels.

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic continued to build this week, as the “third wave” of viral activity continues its march across the globe. The U.S. is edging ever closer to 100,000 new daily cases, posting a record one-day gain of 99,321 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — the highest single day number of cases recorded for any country – while adding 1,030 deaths on the same day.

Experts are expressing increasing concern of a devastating increase as the seasons change, driven by colder weather forcing a pandemic-weary public indoors and social distancing restrictions become harder to maintain. In addition, cases of double infection are beginning to emerge, where patients are coming down with both coronavirus and seasonal flu.

To help you, our readers, navigate this sea of information and sort this out for yourselves, here are the latest numbers, charts and statistics from the world to our own backyards.

The World and National Situation:

This week’s global count from Johns Hopkins shows a sobering worldwide wave of new cases. More than 3.4 million cases were added over the past seven days, up from 3 million last week and 2.5 million the week before (see our earlier reports for Oct. 26 and Oct. 19 comparison). The United States continues to lead the world in sheer numbers of cases, now at a staggering 9.2 million, up from 8.6 million in last week’s report. This week, the U.K. joined the “one million club,” bring to nine the number of nations surpassing that grim milestone. Worldwide deaths stand at more than 1.2 million, with the U.S. (now at more than 230,000 deaths) still comprising almost 20% of the global total.

The most recent tabular display of the top 10 nations from the World Health Organization shows similar numbers, the discrepancies due to the updates being taken in different time zones (WHO is based in Europe, and due to time differences the numbers are approximately 10 hours earlier than Johns Hopkins).

While the U.S. leads the world in overall case numbers, when adjusted to reflect cases per one million population, the U.S. drops this week to 15th place. Note that many of these nations comprise much smaller samples (for example, Vatican City with 27 cases), so while statistically these countries show a higher per-capita rate, the small sample size makes comparisons with U.S. dubious at best. See the complete interactive table where you can rank countries by any of the various metrics here.

The sharp daily case increases in Europe and the Americas hit new levels this week and are reflected in the World Health Organizations’ regional comparison below.

The U.S. remains in fifth place this week in COVID deaths per 100,000 population, increasing to 70.6 COVID deaths per 100K compared to 68.64 last week. (Mortality chart from Johns Hopkins University).

The Washington state situation:

The most recent (Oct. 31) state overview from the Washington Department of Health (DOH) shows confirmed cases at 108,315 with 2,366 deaths, up from 102,913 last week and 2,296 respectively a week ago. Testing activity shows 109,000 new tests administered.

The daily new case count for Washington state continues its “third wave” climb (the first two waves occurring in April and July respectively). The most recent count shows 814 new cases on Nov. 1, moving closer to the all-time July 18 high of 959 (see the interactive chart for Washington State on the Johns Hopkins website here).

This growth in cases is further reflected in the Oct. 29 case rate of 112.4 (cases per 100K population, two-week rolling average) up 7.4 percentage points from the previous week’s figure of 105.0 (95.6 the week before), further positioning Washington state as part of the larger worldwide surge and putting the state goal of 25 increasingly out of reach.

Trends in Washington state’s daily hospitalization and death counts continue to reflect the general rise in cases as these newly infected individuals advance through the course of the disease. Death numbers, although also on the rise, have yet to catch up with hospitalizations. The grey bars on the hospitalization chart are based on incomplete data, and are expected to rise even further as these figures become finalized (note that the hospitalization chart from DOH reflects Oct. 31 data, while the mortality chart from Johns Hopkins includes data through Oct. 30).

As illustrated by the two charts below, while the overall number of tests in Washington state are down slightly this week (224.7 per 100K compared to 230.5 the week before), the positivity rate has increased to 3.7% from the previous two weeks, which were steady at 3.4%.

Despite the rising numbers, this week saw no movement in reopening phases in the various counties across Washington state. Note that the numbers to the left of the map summarize the latest numbers of critical metrics, some of which are reported in more detail above.

State demographic patterns continue unchanged, with the Oct. 31 report following the familiar pattern of most infections among younger people, and most hospitalizations and deaths in older populations. Note that while those more than 80 years old comprise a mere 4% of cases, this groups account for more than half the COVID-related deaths.

The Snohomish County situation:

The county numbers overview as of Oct. 31 shows total confirmed cases hitting a new high of 9,024 (up from 8,494 last week) and 231 total deaths, three more than last week. Testing activity is up with total tests now standing at 191,830, up from 183,205 the week before.

The Oct. 31 Snohomish County daily new case count continues to reflect a trend that is building into the “third wave” of COVID infections. The individual blue bars register an all-time high of 104 on Oct. 12, surpassing the previous record of 100 set on March 16. Again, the grey bars indicate incomplete data, which is expected to increase as it is finalized.

Trends in critical county measures over time (total cases, recovered cases, and active cases) are shown below (these numbers are through Nov. 2). Note particularly the steeper increases in total cases (now exceeding 10,000) and active cases (hitting a new high of 2,192), reflecting the wider global and national trends of a resurging pandemic.

The two-week rolling average case rate chart from the Snohomish Health District shows a slight decline this week from the steep climb begun in mid-September, growing to 125.8 on Oct 31, surpassing the July second-wave peak and falling just short of the all-time high of 129.1 recorded during the first COVID surge in April.

The latest numbers (current as of 10/24) on deaths at the county level are reported in the charts and tables below. (Compare these with the information posted above.)

The testing activity table and chart from the Snohomish Health District (SHD) below reflect and compare overall counts with numbers of positive results through Oct. 24. Note that the overall number of positives continues to increase. The positivity rate is reported differently in the table and the chart (5.6% and 5.9% respectively), a discrepancy that will likely be resolved in the next SHD report.

The local situation in our home cities:

Note: With the exception of death numbers, these data are taken from the most recent updates from the Snohomish County Health District Snapshots and Reports web page. As data are verified, occasional true-ups are made in the interest of accuracy and these may result in changes to previously posted numbers. Verified death numbers lag by a week, and are taken from the Nov. 2 COVID-19 Weekly Update report from the Snohomish Health District. Because these are coming from two different sources, where necessary figures have been interpolated for clarity.

Critical metrics (total cases, recovered cases, deaths, and active cases) for our home cities are shown in the charts below. These clearly show that the fall surge is reflected in our communities, particularly in the rise in overall and active cases.

The local numbers summary, data as of 11/2:

The data, tables and charts in Monday’s report come from the following sources:

— By Larry Vogel