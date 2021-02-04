COVID testing continues in MLT Feb. 5

There’s one more opportunity to get a free COVID-19 test in Mountlake Terrace — on Friday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W.

With COVID-19 rates remaining at high levels and vaccine rollout ramping up slowly, getting tested for COVID-19 and taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus remain vital. The Feb. 5 event is the final of four drive-thru events that were recently scheduled in Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood.

Coordinated by Medical Teams International and the Verdant Health Commission, with support from the Edmonds School District, City of Mountlake Terrace, and City of Lynnwood, these clinics are intended to reduce barriers to testing, including symptom checks, insurance requirements, and access for people with transportation challenges.

Pre-registration is not available for this testing. Testing is open to anyone in the community, however the goal is to ensure access for residents with barriers to testing in other locations. For instance, while this is a drive-thru event, community members without a vehicle may walk in. For the safety of patients and staff, no more than 10 people will be able to be in line for walk-up at a time.

Keep in mind:

It is possible to have COVID-19 and not be symptomatic, which could result in unintentionally spreading the virus to others, so these events do not require symptom checks.

This event is free to everyone, regardless of insurance coverage. If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card, as providing that information will preserve grant funds to cover the costs for those without insurance.

While this is a drive-thru event, walk-ups will be served to support people traveling by bus or foot.

See traffic flow maps for each site for details on where to enter and exit. Uniformed police officers will be present to direct traffic.

Medical Teams staff and trained volunteers will register each person from their vehicle. For infection control purposes, clients will not touch the registration paperwork. Please bring your ID and health insurance cards if you have insurance.

Tests are sent to the University of Washington and results can easily be accessed online with a code that is provided at the testing site. Test results are available two to five days after the test, however results may be available in as soon as 24-48 hours.

The testing method used is anterior nasal swabbing, resulting in less discomfort than other methods. About 1 cm of the swab is inserted into one nostril at a time and rotated for about 10 seconds. The test is safe for anyone age 2 and older.

For information about additional testing opportunities available in Snohomish County, please visithttps://www.snohd.org/503/Drive-Thru-Testing-Available-by-Appointm to learn more or make an appointment.