COVID-19 relief grants available for small businesses in Mountlake Terrace

The City of Mountlake Terrace has established a Small Business Relief Grant Program for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The deadline to apply is Monday, July 13.

The city has initially allocated $100,000 to this program, which is included in $647,000 available to Mountlake Terrace through the federal 2020 CARES Act.

The city’s goal is to provide eligible Mountlake Terrace businesses grants of up to $5,000 to help them retain and create jobs, acquire necessary products to re-open, and provide goods and services to the community.

Funds may be used for operating expenses, including business rent or lease, payroll, utilities, inventory, marketing, and improvements to meet social distancing or employee safety requirements. (See application form for eligibility.) Eligible expenses must be incurred within the time period of March 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2020, and documentation of expenses will be required.

The application process consists of four steps: 1) Determine eligibility by reviewing the grant overview; 2) Gather documents listed on the application; 3) Complete the online application; and 4) Submit your application by 4 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020.

Businesses selected to receive grant funding will be contacted by email. For more information, contact Lisa Plancich, Administrative Assistant at lplancich@mltwa.gov or 425-744-6207.