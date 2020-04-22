COVID-19 outbreak dashes dreams of national tourney-bound junior hockey team

Nearly 50 years old, the Seattle Junior Hockey Association (SJHA) is well-established as a leader in the development of youth hockey players in the Pacific Northwest. Last month, the organization’s under-16 select team proved its mettle and made history, but what should have been a joyous accomplishment soon turned into heartbreak for the team and the SJHA.

On March 8, the SJHA 16U Select team finished their 2019-2020 season by winning the USA Hockey Pacific Northwest Amateur Hockey Association championship tournament, defeating the Spokane 16U Select team 4-3 in the tourney finals. With the victory, SJHA 16U earned one of just 22 coveted spots to play for the USA Hockey National Championships, the first time in 25 years that a Seattle-based team has won a spot in the national tournament.

Just two days after qualifying for the tourney — which was to be played in Michigan with teams from throughout the country, from Alaska to Florida — the SJHA 16U players received word that the national championship tournament had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak that was still in its infancy, with fewer than 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Notified just minutes prior to the start of a team practice, SJHA players sat in their locker room, many in tears, stunned at the decision.

For many of the SJHA players, the tournament was to be the culmination of more than 10 years of hard work. Ten of the 17 players on the team are “aging out” of the 16-and-under bracket this year and will not have the chance to play with the team again, including the team’s leading scorer Jack Burbank, a student at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The loss of the chance to play for a national championship was not only painful for the 16U select players but for the SJHA, a group whose legacy in the area is strong with player development but without a national title to its name.

The SJHA, whose home is at the OlympicView Arena in Mountlake Terrace, was started in March 1974 with the Northwest Americans, a Junior B team. Eight years later the SJHA added a beginner/initiation program for younger players.

In 1991, the SJHA shifted their focus from Junior-level play to the development and growth of youth hockey in the area. Squirt (10U) teams were established in 1991; Pee Wee (U12) in 1993 and Bantam (14U) and Midget (18U) in 1994. The SJHA now has a complete youth development program for both girls and boys, helping players from beginners to the 18U Midget level.

The Northwest Americans Junior B team no longer exists, but their legacy is felt. Numerous Northwest American alumni, as well as other Seattle Junior players, have gone on to play hockey at the collegiate and professional levels in both North America and Europe, including Olympic gold medalist and NHL Stanley Cup Champion T.J. Oshie and Olympic bronze medalist Kelly Stephens-Tysland.

But perhaps more importantly, many of SJHA alumni have come back to coach in the organization after pursuing their higher education and hockey opportunities around the world.

With the NHL coming to Seattle in 2022, interest in hockey in the Pacific Northwest is growing fast. In the fall of 2022, three new ice rinks will be opening at the former site of the Northgate Mall, with other ice sheets being planned for elsewhere in the Puget Sound region.

For youth interested in exploring hockey, the SJHA hosts “Try Hockey for Free” events occasionally, which includes free use of all equipment and skates. For more information about these events and the SJHA organization, click www.SJHA.com or contact the organizations Beginner Director Jerry Weir at beginners@sjha.com.

— By Mark Burbank and Doug Petrowski