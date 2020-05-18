COVID-19 news briefs: Inslee retracts requirement that diners provide contact info, unrelated golf foursomes now allowed

When dining rooms in Washington start to reopen in the coming months, restaurants will not be required to record customers’ contact information after all, our online news partner The Seattle Times reports.

In a walk-back of a controversial component of the restaurant reopening guidance issued earlier this week, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office issued a statementon Friday evening “clarifying” that the state will not require customers to provide their contact information when they go out to eat.

Instead, businesses are asked to maintain a list of customers who voluntarily do so.

The Times also reported that Inslee’s office released new updates to the previous guidelines for reopening golf courses in the state, which went into effect on May 5. Among them: Foursomes are now allowed to play together even if they aren’t related to each other. In addition, driving ranges are now permitted, and so is golf instruction — as long as appropriate social distancing is followed.

