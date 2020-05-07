COVID-19 daily update for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: May 6, 2020

The Wednesday, May 6 data from the Snohomish Health District continues the steady daily accumulation of new cases (yellow chart), with 24 reported since Tuesday. Recovered cases (green chart) ticked upward, with 13 added to the ranks of Snohomish County residents who have kicked the virus, for a total of 1,766 over the full reporting period. Three more COVID patients were discharged from local hospitals since Tuesday (purple chart), leaving 55 Snohomish County residents currently under hospital care for COVID-19.
Currently active cases (red chart) continues their upward trend, adding nine since Tuesday and pushing the total count to 953, the highest in the recording period. And here comes our usual disclaimer: In the absence of testing figures, we have no way of knowing if this uptick is due to new infections or increased testing revealing additional cases that had so far not been identified and included in the count. We continue to work with the Snohomish Health District to get testing numbers, and will report them here as soon as we do.
Two additional COVID-related deaths (gray chart) have been reported in the past 24 hours. According to the Snohomish Health District these both occurred in our coverage area, one in Lynnwood and the other in Edmonds. Over the full reporting period, 113 have died in Snohomish County as a result of the virus, for an overall death rate over the reporting period to 3.99 percent of the total infected.
The local numbers for May 6, 2020:
— By Larry Vogel
Our latest coverage
Online learning presents challenges for MTHS chemistry teachers
From the State of Washington
Inslee issues guidance for vehicle and vessel sales, and drive-in religious services, in Phase 1 of recovery
Gov. Jay Inslee issued guidance today for vehicle and vessel sales, and drive-in religious services allowed under the Safe Start Phase 1 recovery plan laid out earlier this week.
Through the Washington “Safe Start” plan, more businesses and activities will re-open in subsequent phases with adequate social distancing measures and worker safety and health standards in place. Each phase will be at least three weeks — metrics and data will guide when the state can move from one phase to another.
One of the first industries to re-open under Phase 1 is vehicle and vessel sales.
“This guidance is the work of a strong collaborative process between my office and the industry,” Inslee said. “Here is a great example of vehicle and vessels sales dealerships leading the way to ensure the opening of their businesses puts the health and safety needs of their employees and customers first.”
- Memo: Resuming Vehicle Sales
- Frequently asked questions on vehicle and vessel sales
- Vehicle and vessel sales proclamation
Inslee also released guidance today allowing religious, spiritual and faith-based organizations the ability to conduct drive-in services.
“Faith is so important at all times, but especially during times of crisis and difficulty. This unique drive-in service option will allow people to come together,” Inslee said. “Our goal has always been to keep Washingtonians safe and healthy, and this option allows them to do that while participating in religious, spiritual and faith-based activities.”
From Snohomish County
COVID-19 and help for mental health or substance use
Social distancing is taking a toll on many. Separation from family and friends, job loss, and the stress and emotional strain of life during a pandemic can have serious consequences for mental health.
It is normal right now to feel scared, anxious, sad, angry, lonely, uncertain – a whole range of emotions are appropriate during this unprecedented time.
For some, the strain of the situation could contribute to crisis. If you or someone you care about is in crisis, help is available. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. People who have never called a crisis line may find themselves needing one right now, and that’s OK. Remember that our past experiences shape our reactions, and you may not feel the same way as others. That’s OK, too. Life isn’t normal right now. There is help.
- Care Crisis Line: 800-584-3578 or 425-258-4357 Care Crisis Chat: www.imhurting.org
- Disaster Distress Helpline: Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.The Disaster Distress Helpline provides crisis counseling and support for anyone in the U.S. experiencing distress or other behavioral health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster, including public health emergencies.
- The Trevor Project: Call 1-866-488-7386 or text START to 678678. A national 24-hour, toll free confidential suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth.
- Trans Lifeline: Dial 877-565-8860 for U.S. and 877-330-6366 for Canada. Trans Lifeline’s Hotline is a peer support service run by trans people, for trans and questioning callers.
- Dial 2-1-1: If you need assistance finding food, paying for housing bills, accessing free childcare, or other essential services, visit 211.org or dial 211 to speak to someone who can help.
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: For survivors who need support, call 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-799-7233 for TTY, or if you’re unable to speak safely, you can log onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522.
- Caregiver Help Desk: Call 855-227-3640. The Caregiver Action Network’s Care Support Team is staffed by caregiving experts, available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET (11 a.m. to 10 p.m. local).This can be a particularly challenging time for people with opioid use disorder or other substance use disorders. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a helpful list of virtual recovery resources. These include online meeting options, virtual hang-outs or chats, and online trainings. Find the full list here.