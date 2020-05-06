COVID-19 daily update for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: May 5, 2020









The Tuesday, May 5 data from the Snohomish Health District continues to show a relatively low 24-hour change in the number of new cases (yellow chart), with 23 added since yesterday.

Recovered cases (green chart) remained effectively stable since Monday with a single addition, but this is on the heels of a 7-day period that saw 189 added to the ranks of the recovered for a total of 1,753 over the full reporting period. Hospitalizations, however (purple chart), are up by seven, making 58 Snohomish County residents currently under hospital care for COVID-19.

Currently active cases (red chart) continues to inch up, adding 22 to the count and pushing the total number of Snohomish County residents down with virus to 944. Bear in mind that without testing figures, we have no way of knowing if this uptick is due to new infections or increased testing revealing additional cases that had so far not been identified and included in the count. We continue to work with the Snohomish Health District to get testing numbers, and will report them here as soon as we do.

The good news for Tuesday is that no new COVID-related deaths (gray chart) have been reported in the past 24 hours. Over the full reporting period 111 have died in Snohomish County as a result of the virus, dropping the overall death rate over the reporting period to 3.95 percent of the total infected, down from 4.0 yesterdayEdmonds Chamber of Commerce forced to cancel An Edmonds Kind of Fourth — and chamber itself is in jeopardy

The local numbers for May 5, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

Our latest coverage

Libraries will follow governor’s plan for reopening, Sno-Isle executive director says

Golfers gather — at an appropriate distance — for course openings in MLT and Lynnwood

Snohomish County Economic Task Force launches online business needs assessment survey

As COVID-19 takes an economic toll, Washington Kids in Transition prepared to help families in need