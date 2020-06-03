COVID-19 Daily Update for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: June 2, 2020

The Tuesday, June 2, data from the Snohomish Health District begin the new week on a mixed note, showing fewer hospitalizations and a gain in overall recoveries, despite a one-day spike in caseloads and a corresponding gain in active cases.

After an encouraging weekend of low numbers of new cases (yellow chart), the past 24 hours showed a gain of 33 in this metric, the largest single-day addition in more than a week. Total Active Cases (red chart) went up by 12, bringing the total number of Snohomish County residents currently down with virus to 387. Note that despite the one-day gain, this is still the lowest active caseload since late March.

Number of recovered cases (green chart) continues its upward trend, with 20 joining to the ranks of the recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing to 2876 the number of Snohomish County residents who have beaten the virus. Monday the lowest hospital patient count (purple chart), since mid-March, with 31 currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 one fewer than yesterday.

One additional COVID-related death (gray chart) was recorded since yesterday, bringing the total number of Snohomish County deaths over the full reporting period to 150, or 4.39% of the total number infected (confirmed plus probable).

The local numbers for Tuesday June 2, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

