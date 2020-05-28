COVID-19 Daily Report for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: May 27, 2020

The Wednesday, May 27 data from the Snohomish Health District attest to the stubborn nature of the COVID-19 infection in our area, with selected metrics remaining relatively steady. While they do not show the hoped-for light at the end of the tunnel, they do indicate that the situation is at least not deteriorating and that we are holding our own in the local battle with the novel coronavirus.

Incremental new cases per day (yellow chart) continues to add to the caseload at a fairly steady rate, averaging around 20 new cases per day over the past two weeks. This is a key indicator for those who look for Snohomish County to become eligible for Gov. Jay Inslee’s Phase Two reopening, which specifies that to qualify counties must show fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 population over a 14-day span. To meet this standard, Snohomish County (pop. 822,000) would have to show fewer than 82 new cases over two weeks. According to Snohomish Health District data, we fall far short of that, with 311 new cases reported in the May 14-27 timeframe. (See more details on the governor’s criteria here.)

Total Active Cases (red chart) increased by nine since Tuesday, but still remains lower than the levels we experienced in late March. Wednesday’s daily case count stands at 482 Snohomish County residents still down with the virus.

Number of recovered cases (green chart) continues its slow climb, with 10 added since Tuesday to the ranks of the recovered. The number of Snohomish County residents who have contracted the virus and recovered now stands at to 2,691. Hospitalizations (purple chart) shows one fewer case than Tuesday, with the total receiving hospital care for COVID-19 now standing at 39.

One new death (gray chart)was added since Tuesday. This brings the total Snohomish County COVID-19 death toll to 145 over the full reporting period, or 4.37 percent of the total number infected.

The local numbers for Wednesday, May 27, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

From the Washington State Department of Health

New definition of a close contact

Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) updated the definition of a COVID-19 close contact to align with new CDC guidance. The new guidance states that a close contact is defined as someone who was within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes. Previous guidance stated 10 minutes.

“Our guidance has changed over time as we learn more about COVID-19, and will continue to do so in the future,” said State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy. “This update doesn’t change our recommendations for members of the public. We continue to urge people to maintain physical distance to protect themselves and others.”

DOH will be working over the next few days to update our website and associated guidance documents.

Businesses ignoring pandemic closure orders can be cited and fined

Washington businesses that decide to open or operate in direct violation of Gov. Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order may be cited and fined for unsafe workplace conditions under emergency rules filed Tuesday by the state Department of Labor & Industries.

The emergency rules, enacted at the direction of the Governor, take effect immediately. They give the Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) the authority to cite businesses for being open or for operating in a way that is purposely defying the phased-in approach and, as a result, putting their workers at risk.

“We’re all in this together, and most businesses are doing the right thing for our state and our communities. Unfortunately, there are some that are choosing not to,” said L&I Director Joel Sacks. “The coronavirus is a known workplace hazard and businesses must follow the requirements to keep their workers and the public safe.”

L&I will work with the state Emergency Operations Center to take in and respond to complaints about businesses that are operating illegally. If employers are found to be defying the Governor’s order, they’ll be informed and directed to close or adjust operations immediately. If they do not, they’ll face a workplace safety citation that could carry a fine of nearly $10,000 or more.

Along with contacting businesses by phone and in writing, L&I will perform in-person spot checks on some of the businesses to make sure they are following through and complying with the Safe Start requirements. It’s not fair to employers who are following the law when other businesses defy it. L&I’s role will complement efforts by the Liquor and Cannabis Board and other state licensing and permitting agencies.

Child Care, Youth Development, and Summer Day Camps During the COVID-19 Outbreak guidance now available

As Washington State progresses through the phases of reopening, more families will return to work. This means the availability of care and youth development opportunities are critical as we move through the summer. In order to reduce the risk of virus transmission between children, youth, and staff; businesses, non-profits, cities, counties, and other entities planning for summer 2020 should use this guidance for all programs serving groups of children and youth from multiple households. Authorization to open specific types of programs is governed by Governor Inslee’s Safe Start Washington Recovery Plan and the ongoing guidance issued under the Plan. In keeping with the public health approach, it is anticipated that this guidance will be in effect through the summer months.

