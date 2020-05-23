COVID-19 Daily Report for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: May 22, 2020

The Friday, May 22 data from the Snohomish Health District show that while progress has been made over the full reporting period, COVID-19 is still very much with us and shows every sign of persisting into the foreseeable future. As our communities begin to cautiously reopen, we will follow these measures carefully for any sign of resurgence. Bear in mind that symptoms typically manifest between five days and three weeks after exposure, so should our reopening efforts bring new infections, the effects will not show up in the numbers for some time.

New cases per day (yellow chart) shows 14 additional Snohomish County residents fell ill with the virus in the past 24 hours, a welcome decrease from Thursday’s report showing 36 cases added. Despite several days of increasing numbers earlier in the week, the dotted 7-day rolling average trendline is decreasing, albeit slowly, for this metric. Total active cases in the county (red chart) is up by 9 Friday and the trendline (which had been falling) is leveling off. Friday’s daily case count stands at 602 currently ill with the virus.

Number of recovered cases (green chart) increased by four, the same number as each of the past two days, bringing the number of Snohomish County residents who have contracted the virus and recovered to 2,477. Hospitalizations (purple chart) remains steady, with 37 currently receiving hospital care for COVID-19.

One new death was recorded Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities (gray chart) recorded this week to eight. The total Snohomish County COVID-19 death toll now stands at 134 over the full reporting period, or 4.17% of the total number infected.

Look for our new Weekend COVID Update to run this Sunday with the latest numbers on testing in Snohomish County, including total tests administered and positive vs negative results.

The local numbers for Friday, May 22, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

