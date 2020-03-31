COVID-19 daily report for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: March 30, 2020

The federal stimulus bill has just passed, and Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine has a brief video on YouTube to explain some of the changes that benefit Washingtonians. Go to esd.wa.gov to sign up for COVID-19 action alerts so you can take action as things change and apply for benefits you are eligible for.

The state’s coronavirus.wa.gov website has information to help sort through other benefits that may be available to you and your family — such as paid family leave and workers compensation — and resources for businesses and employees.

website has information to help sort through other benefits that may be available to you and your family — such as paid family leave and workers compensation — and resources for businesses and employees. Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) has developed a list of resources that might help address the financial impacts of COVID-19, including mortgage assistance, financial resources, and financial scams.

Beware of scams. The federal stimulus package included about $1,200 per person. This money has not yet been distributed, but some scammers are trying to take advantage of people. Remember — the government will never ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. No fees. No charges. No nothing. The government will not call to ask for your Social Security Number, bank account, or credit card number. Anyone who does is a scammer. If you suspect fraud, report it.

Protect your physical and mental health

While you are home, if you come down with a fever and a cough, stay home. Follow our guidance for those who are sick symptoms similar to COVID-19. If you are unsure of how to care for yourself or are concerned about your condition, call your health care provider for advice. Keep yourself separated from other people and animals in your home. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands often. So often.

If you are well, and you have an opportunity to rest, take it. Rest, and nourish yourself physically and emotionally. We live in a world that glorifies being busy. It’s okay to take advantage of this forced break to rest. Walk, stretch, dance. Meditate, play, make music. Read, watch TV, just breathe. The best thing you can do to boost your immune system is to sleep and rejuvenate from your normal busy, hectic life.

Maintain healthy relationships

Everyone loves to get mail from a friend! Reach out to a loved one the old-fashioned way. Write a letter or send some postcards. Do your kids know how to address an envelope? Help them brighten someone’s day by mailing a drawing or coloring page they did themselves.