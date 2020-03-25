COVID-19 daily report for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: March 24, 2020

Publisher’s note: We have created this ongoing report on information related to COVID-19 as it applies to our communities. It will be updated regularly to reflect changing information.
Our latest coverage
City Council Thursday will consider amending policy so councilmembers can meet remotely
Re-opening date uncertain for MLT’s Concern for Neighbors Food Bank
It’s business as usual for Dick’s Drive-In amid COVID-19 outbreak
Washington State Ferries to remain on winter schedule due to ridership declines
Updated March 24: Directory of Mountlake Terrace restaurants offering takeout, delivery
How to donate needed medical supplies to Swedish loations, including Edmonds
Washington State Department of Health updates
Coronavirus Is Not Fair
We’ve loved hearing stories about Washingtonians finding creative ways to help people in their communities who are in need. We’ve heard about Facebook communities connecting people who can help with people who need food or groceries delivered. A medical supply company donated their entire supply of personal protective equipment to local hospital emergency rooms. People are sewing masks in their own homes. Chefs and restaurants are turning their restaurants into community kitchens and providing meals to folks in need and to hard working first responders. Artists are hosting virtual dance classes and live concerts online to keep us entertained. People have found creative ways to help each other, share what they have and build community, all while staying home!
Stay tuned to our blog for more information on how you can help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Daily update on COVID-19 case numbers
Our Department of Health COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with the number of people confirmed to have positive cases and the number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Washington State. As of this writing, 2,469 people in Washington have tested positive for COVID-19, and 123 have died of the disease. We are very likely to see more people with COVID-19 identified in the coming days.