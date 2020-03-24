COVID-19 daily report for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: March 23, 2020

Publisher’s note: We have created this ongoing report on information related to COVID-19 as it applies to our communities. It will be updated regularly to reflect changing information.

Washington State Department of Health updates

Stay Home to Conserve Hospital Resources

An empty hospital bed with the sheets askew, with a heart monitor and IV stand next to it

Over the last three weeks, we’ve seen a sharp increase in the number of people hospitalized for fever and respiratory symptoms. This week, we saw an increase in the number of adults hospitalized for pneumonia — more even than in the peak of the flu season last year. There are only so many hospital beds. Already, hospitals are postponing elective surgeries so that there is more room for people who get very sick from COVID-19 or who need hospital care for other, unrelated things like heart attacks or injuries.

It is so important that we stay home and away from other people. We must stop the spread of COVID-19 before we have more people needing care than we have hospital beds to put them in. Remember — we’re isolating ourselves to protect our communities and people we love. This is hard, but our friends and families are worth it!

Vroom!

While you are at home, are there young kids in your life who you could reach out to? Babies are born ready to learn. And you have what it takes to help them! Even a few minutes count!

Check out www.Vroom.org! Vroom is a great resource for families of kids up to the age of 5 to make the most of their time with their children, even if all you are doing is staying at home. Vroom has tips to add early learning into the new daily routine — and to remind everyone with a child in their life that YOU already have what it takes to create a bright future for this child!

Here’s a great tip from Vroom: Take a minute today to watch your child. Pay attention to what they look at. How do they move? What do they sound like? What are they learning? Even when you’re busy, responding to what they are learning deepens your connection with them.

Daily update on COVID-19 case numbers

Our Department of Health COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with the number of people confirmed to have positive cases and the number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Washington State. As of this writing, 2,221 people in Washington have tested positive for COVID-19, and 110 have died of the disease. We are very likely to see more people with COVID-19 identified in the coming days.

 

