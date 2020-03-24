COVID-19 daily report for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: March 23, 2020

Publisher’s note: We have created this ongoing report on information related to COVID-19 as it applies to our communities. It will be updated regularly to reflect changing information.
Our latest coverage
Governor issues statewide stay-at-home order to slow spread of COVID-19
With members dependent on group meetings, Alcoholics Anonymous faces challenges in time of social distancing
Edmonds School District to begin issuing Chromebooks, other learning resources Wednesday
SnoPUD announces Community Support Plan to help residents, small businesses affected by COVID-19
Updated March 23: Directory of Mountlake Terrace restaurants offering takeout, delivery
Washington State Department of Health updates
Stay Home to Conserve Hospital Resources