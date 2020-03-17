COVID-19 daily report for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: March 16, 2020

Publisher’s note: We have created this ongoing report on information related to COVID-19 as it applies to our communities. It will be updated regularly to reflect changing information.
Links to our latest coverage
Inslee details statewide ban on onsite food and beverage service, other ‘non-essential services’ — and also expands limits on social gatherings
City of MLT creates new webpage for COVID-19 updates, announces cancellations
Edmonds School District begins distribution of grab-and-go meals during school closure
Federal disaster assistance loans available to state small businesses economically impacted by COVID-19
MLT cancels Monday night council meeting due to COVID-19 concerns
Washington State Department of Health update
Coming together to stay apart: Social distancing and daily life
Gov. Jay Inslee announced today an emergency proclamation that mandates the immediate two-week closure of all restaurants, bars, and entertainment and recreational facilities, as well as additional limits on large gatherings. The new orders go into effect at midnight tonight and will be in place through March 31.
If it has started to seem like social distancing might be a major inconvenience, well, yes, it is. It’s a huge disruption. But social distancing interventions are absolutely necessary now to slow the spread of COVID-19. Every one of us must do our part to slow the spread of this virus right now. This protects us and our loved ones who are at high risk for severe disease.
Let’s talk about what social distancing means for our daily lives.
- It generally means we stay out of places where people gather: Places like movie theaters, religious gatherings, public transportation, group fitness classes, coffee shops.
- We all need to stay at home as much as possible. And when it isn’t possible, we need to work together to stay at least 6 feet away from each other.
- Many people cannot work from home. If it is at all reasonable for you to do your work at home, please do. Every day.
- The schools are closed to keep the kids away from each other so that they do not spread germs to one another and to the community. We need to keep them away from each other. Please do not arrange large playdates, sleepovers, or parties. Take your children to parks and enjoy the outdoors. Take lots of walks outside, but get used to saying, no, sorry, you can’t come pet the dog.
- Use a grocery delivery service to reduce the number times you need to go to the grocery story. If you do need to physically go to the store, try to go at odd hours when they won’t be busy, and be sure to wash your hands before and after your trip.
Stopping a pandemic in its tracks calls for cooperation, patience, hand washing and, yes, isolation. We can do it.
And all the while we are working to stay physically apart from one another, think about what you can do to maintain connections with your friends and neighbors. Drop off a great book on a neighbor’s porch with a little note. Call a friend to check in. Help your kids draw a picture or a card to mail to a relative. Stay connected, from a distance of at least 6 feet.
Snohomish Health District update
Snohomish Health District suspends most in-person services
Starting at noon on Monday, March 16, the Snohomish Health District will be temporarily closed for in-person services.
This is part of the ongoing effort to reduce spread of COVID-19. Businesses and organizations in our community are being required to ensure social distancing and other health measures in their operations. It is important that the district does the same. The closure of the front counter reduces person-to-person contact and lessens the risk for staff and the public.
Services being impacted include:
- Customer service counter located on the first floor of 3020 Rucker Ave. will no longer be open for in-person birth and death certificates, water testing, permit application submittals, payments, etc.
- Quality improvement clinic visits by the Vaccine Preventable Disease team have been suspended, and Vaccine for Children compliance clinic visits will continue on a case by case basis.
- Maternal child health programs, including WIC, are continuing via telehealth, not through in-person or home visits.
- The Viral Hepatitis Outreach program has suspended all off-site outreach, including jail and community-based testing.
- Sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing and investigations have limited response capacity and clients should anticipate delays.
Online and phone services will continue, as well as inspections and permit reviews. For birth and death certificates, visit www.snohd.org/vital-records or call 425-339-5290. Permit applications, online payments, inspection results and other services also are available at www.snohd.org. People can also call 425-339-5250 for questions about permits, payments, and other environmental health services normally provided at the front counter.
Latest case count updated at 1:53 p.m. March 16, 2020: