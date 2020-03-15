COVID-19 daily report for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: March 14, 2020

Publisher’s note: We have created this ongoing report on information related to COVID-19 as it applies to our communities. It will be updated regularly to reflect changing information.

Links to our latest coverage

Eligible donors urged to continue to give blood; mobile blood drive in Lynnwood March 16

Hawks’ Christianson named state basketball all-star, but games canceled

Edmonds-based Rick Steves Europe scrambles to cope with COVID-19

Boys & Girls Clubs offering discounted all-day child care, free care for health professionals and first responders

Update from the Washington State Health Department

Leave some for your neighbors: Don’t buy more than you need

The COVID-19 pandemic may have you rushing to the store to stock up on hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and other supplies.

But before you sweep the store aisles clean of these items, you might want to remind yourself of the harm you’re causing to yourself and your community by overstocking. The more you overstock those supplies, the less is available for your sick neighbors, and for doctors, dentists, and emergency response personnel. Doing our part to keep vulnerable people healthy includes making sure they have access to necessary supplies.

Grocers say consumer overstocking – not a disrupted supply chain — is the main reason their store shelves are empty of many supplies and food items, especially hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper, and plastic gloves.

“We want the public to be assured that if they will return to their normal pace of grocery shopping that there will be an adequate supply of products for their consumption,” said Jan Gee, president and CEO of the Washington Food Industry Association and its educational foundation. “We also want the public to be assured of the fact that the grocery stores are taking extensive measures to reduce any opportunity for contamination in our stores, and with the public’s cooperation, we will continue to provide a clean, virus-free environment stocked with healthy and fresh foods for everyone.”

Some consumers also seem to perceive a need to stock up on certain items such as bottled water. Health officials say water supplies are fine. Health experts emphasize the best way to protect yourself from infection is through good hygiene and limiting contact with others, not by overstocking certain supplies.

Remember:

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds multiple times a day is the best way to reduce your risk of infection. Hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol is recommended if you aren’t able to wash your hands with soap and water.

Try to stay 6 feet away from others, and stay away from others in larger social gatherings.

Regularly disinfect surfaces in your home and workspace.

Stay home if you’re sick.

Don’t buy more supplies than you absolutely need.

We all want to stay healthy and reduce the risk of infection for ourselves and others in our community. Help do your part by only buying what you need, and leave some for your neighbors.

DOH has established a call center to address questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington state please call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

Snohomish Health District update

Heath District urges community to understand local rules, practice social distancing

Community members and businesses are reminded that rules about gatherings in Snohomish County are in addition to statewide restrictions announced by Governor Inslee this week.

On March 11, Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District, issued a local Health Officer Order for Snohomish County that also prohibits gatherings of fewer than 250 people unless required measures are taken by event organizers or businesses to minimize risk.

Under this local Health Officer Order, an “event” is defined as a public gathering for business, social, or recreational activities. Those include, but aren’t limited to: community, civic, public, leisure, or sporting events and activities; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers; and similar activities, unless organizers take steps to minimize risk.

At this time, retail businesses and service operators such as grocery stores, drug stores, movie theaters, restaurants, and other retail establishments may continue to provide services as long as they also take all steps indicated to minimize the spread of illness.

In order to continue or remain open, business owners or event organizers must ensure that that each of these items are addressed:

Attendees, customers and employees that are 60 or older, have underlying medical conditions, have compromised immune systems, or are pregnant have been encouraged not to attend or enter;

Social distancing recommendations must be met. This means people are able to stay at least 6 feet from each other, aside from minimal and momentary contact at closer distances when absolutely necessary;

Employees must be screened for coronavirus symptoms each day and excluded if symptomatic;

Proper hand hygiene and sanitation must be readily available to all attendees, customers and employees; and

Environmental cleaning guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are followed (e.g., clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily or more frequently).

If a business or event organizer cannot ensure that all requirements are met, then they must modify, close, cancel or postpone until the prohibitions are lifted.

The health district encourages businesses and employers to visit the resources available online. They also have different posters available to download that you can post on doors or windows.

Confirmed Cases and Close Contacts

Due to the increasing number of cases, the Snohomish Health District’s disease investigators are no longer able to contact every person who is considered a close contact of a confirmed case.

They are still contacting all confirmed cases, which includes anyone who has a positive test result as well as anyone who is a close contact of a confirmed case and develops symptoms of respiratory illness.

When someone is contacted by the Snohomish Health District because they are a confirmed case, they will received guidance from our public health staff as well as an official letter from the Snohomish Health District to provide to close contacts. This letter is the new method of notifying close contacts and provides instructions on what they need to do.

If a confirmed case identifies close contacts who are in a high-risk category, the Snohomish Health District may also reach out individually to those contacts. Those high-risk categories include: healthcare workers, first responders, and individuals who are 60 years or older, have underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems, or are pregnant.

If you receive a message by phone, email or mail stating that you are a close contact of someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, it is important that you follow the instructions. This includes quarantining at home for 14 days and monitoring for symptoms.

If you are an employer, family or friend of a COVID-19 contact, please support them in adhering to the instructions. Workplaces may also be notified by an employee that they are a confirmed case or a close contact. A table with general guidance for isolation and quarantine is available online at this link.

Quarantine requirements will have a significant impact on businesses and an individual’s daily activities. This is part of why social distancing is crucial – if employees, friends or family members have not been within 6 feet, they will likely not be considered close contacts.

This is also important as new guidelines are in place where close contacts who develop symptoms (e.g. sore throat, cough, fever or difficulty breathing) will be considered a probable case. While testing is pursued, a probable case is treated like a confirmed case. Close contacts of that new probable case must then be identified and quarantined for 14 days or until a negative test result is received.

If an employer is notified by an employee that they are a confirmed case or a close contact, the employer should work with that employee to ensure the needed support, such as sick leave benefits or remote work options. Additional notification may be sent to other employees in the workplace at the employer’s discretion, while respecting the medical privacy of the affected employee.

Workplaces should continue to follow the requirements outlined in the health officer’s order. At this time, decisions on temporarily closing locations are at the discretion of the business or organization, unless they cannot fulfill the requirements of the order or are specifically instructed to do so by the health officer.

Test demand still outpacing capability

There are currently no restrictions for who can be tested for COVID-19 in Washington State. However, Department of Health Guidance to health care providers directs them to focus testing on people with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath. While anyone can ask a provider to be tested for COVID-19, testing is provided at the provider’s discretion. For more information on testing, visit the Department of Health Testing for COVID-19 website.

Case updates:

The Snohomish Health District is reporting the following cases of COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. March 14: