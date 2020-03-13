COVID-19 daily report for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: March 12, 2020

Publisher’s note: We have created this ongoing report on information related to COVID-19 as it applies to our communities. It will be updated regularly to reflect changing information.

Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday, March 12, that schools in Snohomish, King, and Pierce counties are required to close from Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, April 24. Prior to the order, the Edmonds School District already had opted to close schools starting Monday, March 16.

The health district notes that for many students, school is their safe place. For those who are experiencing homelessness or unstable housing, these closures are particularly disruptive. Plans are being put in place to ensure that meals are still provided for students and families who need them. Questions about graduation requirements, college admissions, and exams like the SAT or ACT also are being addressed.

The health district notes that this situation is also a challenge for school district employees. The State Superintendent of Public Instruction has stated that OSPI is working on employment security plans for those affected by the closures.

“While the impacts of closing schools are significant, this measure is being done to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the health district said. “Though school-age children are not considered a high-risk group for severe illness from the virus, they can spread the virus and they have contact with others in the community who are at high risk, including people who are 60 years of age or older, people with underlying conditions, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women.”

Child care

With the new rules prohibiting large group gatherings and the announcement of school closures, child care providers have been inquiring as to what steps they should be taking. At this time, there is no immediate intention or direction from state authorities to mandate the closure of child care or early learning facilities.

The Snohomish Health District on Thursday, March 12, released updated guidance from child cares, as well. That guidance is available here.

Long-term care facilities

Long-term care facilities like nursing homes or assisted living facilities are a priority in this response. The health district is coordinating with long-term care facilities on infection control measures and forming a team that can respond specifically to these cases.

Gov. Jay Inslee also has put in place temporary rules around long-term care facilities. Those rules are:

Visitors must be adults and the visit must take place in the resident’s room. This does not apply to end-of-life situations.

All visitors must follow COVID-19 screening and follow reasonable precautionary measures. Precautionary measures include, but are not limited to, wearing personal protective equipment, social distancing, or visiting in designated locations.

All visitors must sign into a visitor’s log. Owners and operators must retain that log for 30 days.

Employees or volunteers must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the start of each shift.

People who live in nursing homes or assisted living facilities and who test positive for COVID-19 must be isolated away from other people.

Owners, operators, staff and volunteers are prohibited from disclosing protected and confidential health information, except as otherwise provided by law or with the resident’s consent.

Events and screening

On March 11, the health officer for the Snohomish Health District issued an order that prohibits events with 250 or more people — and also requires that events with fewer people take steps to minimize risk of spreading illness.

These steps include:

Older adults or people with underlying conditions are encouraged not to attend.

Social distancing recommendations are in place. People should avoid being within 6 feet of each other for longer than momentary or minimal contact.

Employees are screened for coronavirus symptoms each day and excluded if symptomatic.

Proper hand hygiene and sanitation must be readily available to all attendees and employees.

Environmental cleaning guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are followed, including more cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces at least daily.

Questions have come in regarding the third bullet point on screening employees. Employees should ensure they are fever-free and do not have symptoms like cough or difficulty breathing before they leave home and report for work. If they do not have fever or respiratory symptoms, they may report to work.

While at work, if an employee develops a fever (a temperature higher than 100 degrees F or subjective fever) or respiratory symptoms like a sore throat, cough, or difficulty breathing, they should:

immediately self-isolate (separate themselves from others)

notify their supervisor

go home and stay home until 7 days after symptom onset or 72 hours after symptoms resolve, whichever is longer

if symptoms persist or worsen, call their health care provider for further guidance.

Employers in health care settings could consider measuring employee temperatures and assessing symptoms prior to starting work. For others, relying on employee reports is acceptable in most settings.

The Snohomish Health District continues to provide updates as new information is available. Please check back at www.snohd.org/ncov2019 for the latest. Case count information is updated daily by 2 p.m.

Health District guidance for those who develop COVID-19 symptoms

The Snohomish Health District has released guidance for anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 and their contacts on how to prevent the spread to others.

COVID-19 case updates

