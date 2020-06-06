COVID-19 Daily Report for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: June 5, 2020

The Friday, June 5, data from the Snohomish Health District, while presenting a one-day spike in new cases, continue the big-picture story of our communities’ slow but steady gain in the local battle against a stubborn and tenacious virus. This long-term pattern is clearly demonstrated in the Countywide Trend line chart in the numbers of confirmed plus probable cases (blue line) and confirmed only (yellow line) over the full reporting period. While still trending up slightly, both lines show significant flattening over the full reporting period, indicating that efforts at containing the virus are having the desired effect.

Incremental new cases (yellow chart), show a one-day spike of 30, effectively doubling the numbers experienced over the past two days, and pushing the red seven-day trendline up slightly. Total Active Cases (red chart) is likewise showing a one-day increase, adding 26 to the number of Snohomish County residents currently down with the virus, and bringing the total to 360.

Number of recovered cases (green chart) continues its upward trend, showing four added to the ranks of the recovered over the past 24 hours. As of Friday, 2,960 Snohomish County residents have beaten back the infection. Thursday’s hospital patient count (purple chart) remained stable at 26, the lowest level in almost three months.

No additional COVID-related deaths (gray chart) were recorded since Thursday. The total number of fatalities over the full reporting period remains at 152, or 4.37% of the total number infected (confirmed plus probable).

The local numbers for Friday June 5, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

