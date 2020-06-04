COVID-19 Daily Report for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: June 3, 2020

The Wednesday, June 3, data from the Snohomish Health District present a picture of a tenacious infection that is very slowly giving ground.

After a one-day spike of 33 new cases Tuesday (yellow chart), Wednesday’s addition of 15 to the caseload is more in line with the experience of the previous week. Total Active Cases (red chart) dropped by 41 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Snohomish County residents currently down with virus to 346, continuing the trend of decreasing numbers of active cases (note the yellow trendline).

The number of recovered cases (green chart) continues its upward trend, adding 55 to the ranks of the recovered over the past 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 2,931 Snohomish County residents have beaten the virus. Tuesday’s hospital patient count (purple chart) remains steady at 31, the lowest level since mid-March.

One additional COVID-related death (gray chart) was recorded since Tuesday, bringing the total number of Snohomish County deaths over the full reporting period to 151, or 4.40% of the total number infected (confirmed plus probable).

The local numbers for Wednesday June 3, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

