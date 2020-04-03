COVID-19 daily report for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: April 2, 2020

Publisher’s note: We have created this ongoing report on information related to COVID-19 as it applies to our communities. It will be updated regularly to reflect changing informationInslee extends ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order through May Unprecedented rise in initial state unemployment claims continues for second week in a roUpdated April 2: Directory of Edmonds restaurants offering takeout, delivery

Our social distancing efforts are beginning to “flatten the curve” here in Washington. Even so, models from the University of Washington suggest that we may see 1,400 deaths from COVID-19 in this state, and it is clear that more people will die if our social distancing efforts stop right now.

That’s why, today, Gov. Inslee extended the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order for another month until May 4. By staying home, we are keeping our communities as healthy as we can. We are slowing down the spread of the virus and buying more time for the state to build hospital capacity.

We must continue this isolating act of community togetherness — staying in our homes as much as possible to protect ourselves and people we love. While we are at home, let’s pay attention to the reasons we are doing this. Connect with the people you love. Make online purchases from the small businesses that give your community life. Order takeout from the restaurants you miss the most. Notice the gifts we’ve given the earth in this time — the skies in famously smoggy Los Angeles are clear and blue. The carbon monoxide emissions in New York City are down 50 percent compared to last year this time.

Let’s take care of ourselves and our relationships. Think about how you want to emerge from this crisis. Rested, looking forward to opportunities to be with your loved ones, ready to keep the air clean by working at home more often.

Take care of your body with nourishing foods, lots of sleep, deep breaths, and exercise. Focus on the parts of your life that bring you energy and joy: clean, cook, nurture, garden, sing, play games, create, love, read, write. Stay connected with others and maintain your social networks. Go for a walk and wave to your neighbors from six feet away. Ask them if they are well and if they need anything.

Take care of your mental health. If you feel so overwhelmed you struggle to get through the day, call your health care provider, therapist, or mental health provider and set up a telemedicine appointment. Check out these resources to help support your mental health or that of a loved one:

And if you are in crisis, don’t hesitate to call the 24-Hour Crisis Line at 866–427–4747 or text HEAL to 741741 to get confidential text access to a trained crisis counselor any time of the day or night.

Find more resources for your emotional, mental, and behavioral health on the state coronavirus website.

Practice compassion

Check in with your loved ones today. Are they staying home and taking care of themselves? Encourage them to stay home and stay safe.