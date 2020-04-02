COVID-19 daily report for Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County: April 1, 2020

Publisher’s note: We have created this ongoing report on information related to COVID-19 as it applies to our communities. It will be updated regularly to reflect changing information.

Our latest coverage

Washington State updates

Additional guidance on ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order

Gov. Jay Inslee announced additional guidance March 31 related to the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” proclamation to slow the spread of COVID-19. Inslee also signed a proclamation to bring retired employees back for essential jobs.

Included in the bulletin as essential are nannies, who are deemed essential if they are in the home taking care of children of essential workers, plus automotive repair facilities and limited automotive sales and leasing activities, and renewable energies.

The bulletin also includes guidance on several recreational activities not deemed essential, such as recreational fishing and golf.

Read the full guidance bulletin.

Proclamation on post-retirement employment for essential jobs

Inslee signed a proclamation that waives the post-retirement statutory work limitations for PERS, LEOFF and PSERS to allow experienced employees to return to work for essential jobs, including in medical, public health, law enforcement and other critical positions. It also allows experienced employees in essential positions who are nearing retirement to remain in their positions.

Updates from Gov. Inslee’s April 1 press conference:

Due to the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection-control products, Inslee urged Washington manufacturers to seriously consider retooling their factories to help. A list of needed products and how companies can assist is on the state coronavirus website.

Dan Nordstrom, president and CEO of Outdoor Research, announced that his Seattle manufacturing facility is converting its production of outdoor gear to PPEs for the medical community. The company plans to produce upwards of 200,000 masks per day.

Inslee reiterated that deployment of the National Guard to Washington State is for logistic support, not enforcement.

New factsheet on teleworking ergonomics: An unprecedented number of Washingtonians are working from home. Many had to quickly transition from a comfortable work space to a makeshift office. Staying safe at home also means ensuring your work station keeps you comfortable and injury-free. The Department of Labor & Industries created a teleworking ergonomics factsheet with helpful tips to increase productivity and reduce discomfort.

Financial resources available: The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions developed a list of financial resources for Washington consumers impacted by the Coronavirus. Resources include information on mortgage assistance, student loans, emergency loans and more. The department will update this list as more information becomes available.

Washington State Department of Health update:

Myth-busters

Myth: This doesn’t really affect me because I’m young and healthy.

Fact: People of all ages can get and spread COVID-19. Older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease) appear to be more at risk for getting very sick from the virus. For your own health and the health of your community, you need to stay home and away from people who don’t live in your house, wash your hands, and try not to touch your face.

Myth: You need a pass to travel to your essential job in Washington.

Fact: Essential workers are permitted to travel to and from work without a special permit.

Myth: I should probably stock up on some more groceries.

Fact: There has been no disruption to the supply chain that delivers goods. If we all purchase what we need without hoarding, there will be enough for everyone. Reduce waste and help your neighbors by buying just what you need. And remember! You can increase your social distancing while grocery shopping by using a grocery delivery or pick-up service. And you can increase social connection by offering to pick up a bag of groceries for a friend or neighbor.

Myth: Here’s a top secret way to protect yourself from COVID-19 that doctors don’t want you to know about!

Fact: Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. The best way to keep yourself and others from getting COVID-19 is to stay home as much as possible, wash your hands frequently, and not touch your face. There is nothing you can eat, bathe in, or inhale that will protect you from this virus. And some of the suggested “preventatives” on social media are downright dangerous. There is quite a bit of research going on into a vaccine or medications that may help, so we hope to be able to pass on that good news soon. But until then, just scroll past anything that sounds too good to be true.

Myth: The government called to ask for my private information.

Fact: That was not the government. The federal stimulus package included about $1,200 per person. This money has not been distributed yet, but some scammers are trying to take advantage of people. Remember — the government will never ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. No fees. No charges. No nothing. The government will not call to ask for your Social Security, bank account, or credit card numbers. Anyone who does is a scammer. If you suspect fraud, report it.

Myth: We’re going back to normal after this.

Fact: Eventually we will leave our homes again, see our friends, and go to restaurants, and to work. But this is a life-changing experience. We won’t be “normal” again. Maybe we’ll hug our people tighter, maybe we’ll savor our time together more. Maybe we’ll help to keep the air clean by working at home more often. Maybe we’ll decide it’s important for everyone to be able to get health care when they need it. Maybe we’ll go for more walks. We will leave our houses again, but it won’t feel normal.

Practice compassion

Help fight the most damaging myth of all — that Asian Americans are somehow more at risk of having or spreading COVID-19. This is simply not true. The US now has more cases of COVID-19 than any other country, including China. Help bust this myth and protect our communities by fighting stigma and spreading truth. We are all in this together.