Court documents confirm release conditions for Alderwood Mall shooting suspect

Documents filed with Snohomish County Superior Court confirm the details regarding a 16-year-old Edmonds teen’s release from juvenile detention on $500,000 bail following the shooting death of 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson at Alderwood Mall July 3.

According to a detention order filed with the court July 4 and signed by Superior Court Judge Patrick Moriarty, the court found probable cause that the suspect committed murder and assault and was a threat to the community. He was released on $50,000 cash bail and is under house arrest. That means he must stay at home except to go to court, school, counseling, court and drug or alcohol treatment, or in the company of his parents. He also is prohibited from possessing firearms or any weapon.

Lynnwood police said that Jayda Woods-Johnson was shot by errant gunfire at Alderwood Mall after an altercation broke out between two groups of teenagers, at which point the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired at least one shot. The victim — a student at Brier Terrace Middle School — was nearby and wasn’t part of the conflict, authorities said. The suspected shooter was brought into a police station by his mother and turned himself in July 3.

A candlelight vigil to celebrate the life of the 13-year-old drew about 200 mourners to Mountlake Terrace High School on Sunday night.