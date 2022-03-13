County’s new public art installation at Esperance Park meant to inspire hope in dark times

Saturday morning saw the unveiling of a new piece of public art that provides a focal point in Snohomish County’s Esperance Park, located at 7830 222nd St. S.W. in unincorporated Edmonds.

Designed to take advantage of daily and seasonal changes in light intensity, character and direction, the sculpture is a living work of art that affords visitors the opportunity to experience and be inspired in a host of ways as they interact with it under the full range of lighting and weather conditions.

Titled “Hope Grows Where Light is Given,” the artwork was created by internationally known architect, sculptor, and designer Tsovinar Muradyan. It began as a monumental piece of sandstone quarried on Valdes Island, B.C. The artist carved a downward-sloping tunnel completely through the sandstone and positioned it to capture natural sunlight and direct it to the work’s focal point, a small bronze seedling seemingly sprouting out of the rock. When the sun’s light penetrates the tunnel,it “meets” the bronze seedling, illuminating it and symbolizing the connection between light and life, and the power of light and hope.

The clear message to the observer is that no matter how dark the times, light will ultimately prevail.

“My wish is that this sculpture will engage and inspire observers with its message,” Muradyan said as she introduced the work. “Many souls have lost their light, and many seek to find it again. Hope is awaiting dreams, and hope grows where light is given.”

The sun came out right on cue as the work was unveiled, providing the estimated 40 government officials and citizens in attendance a first-hand opportunity to observe the interaction of light, form and shadow that the artist intended.

Originally from Armenia, Tsovinar Muradyan has been in the U.S. for the past 15 years. She holds a master of science in architecture and a Ph.D. in sustainable architecture. Her works have been displayed internationally, and many are included in private collections. She resides in Lynnwood with her 6-year-old son Areg, who attends College Place Elementary.

The 9.6-acre Esperance Park has been a neighborhood resource since the county acquired the land from the Edmonds School District in the late 1980s. Improvements since then include accessible walking paths, off-leash dog area, modern playground equipment, a multipurpose sport court, a Little League field, and a forest playground with a zip line.

Funded by the county’s 1% for Arts program and overseen by the Snohomish County Arts Commission, Muradyan’s work will permanently reside on Esperance Park’s eight-pointed star walkway intersection.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel