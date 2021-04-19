County taskforce to open mass vaccination site at Ash Way Park & Ride April 21

A new mass vaccination site is scheduled to open Wednesday, April 21, at the Ash Way Park & Ride, just off the 164th Street Southwest exit in South Snohomish County.

This is the seventh mass vaccination site in the county operated by the Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce. It is located at 16327 Ash Way, Lynnwood.

The site offers a combination of drive-thru and walk-up vaccination. Transit riders can take the bus to the location and will be directed to the walk-up vaccination station and waiting area. Anyone who arrives in a car will use the drive-thru vaccination station – the location is not designed for on-site parking for walk-up appointments.

The Ash Way site was planned in partnership with Community Transit, which has information available on how to access the location using public transportation. That information is available at www.communitytransit.org/ashwayvax.

Community Transit operates 17 bus routes that directly serve the Ash Way Park & Ride from throughout Snohomish County, as well as many other routes that require only one transfer to get to the vaccine clinic.

Like the other mass vaccination sites, Ash Way is by appointment only. People can schedule an appointment online at http://bit.ly/snocovaccine using the registration link provided for the Ash Way site. Please note there are separate clinics and registrations for walk-up and for drive-thru appointments.

The registration system also offers a waitlist option. People can sign up for a same-day waitlist to be notified if there are cancellations or openings for appointments at the site. However, the waitlist does not roll over for future dates.

People can also call 425-339-5278 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to reach the COVID-19 call center for Snohomish County. The call center can help with over-the-phone registration for mass vaccination sites, as well as assisting with other resources, such as referring homebound individuals to the taskforce’s mobile vaccination team.

Details on which vaccines are offered at the mass vaccination sites are available along with the registration links at http://bit.ly/snocovaccine. For sites that have administered more than one vaccine, the brand currently being administered is specified in the clinic information at the registration link.

The Ash Way site is set to be open Wednesday through Sunday with appointments from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., depending on vaccine availability. This will increase access for weekend appointments for vaccination.

The vaccine taskforce also is looking to adjust days and hours for other sites. Planning is underway to increase weekend availability, as well as coordination for potential evening vaccination clinics, as vaccine availability allows. While some weekend appointments have previously been available at multiple mass vaccination sites, the taskforce wants to ensure that access is expanded for those who cannot make it to appointments during weekdays.

More than 434,000 doses of vaccine had been administered in Snohomish County and more than 170,000 people were fully vaccinated as of April 13. That number is roughly equal to the population of Everett and Marysville, combined, now fully vaccinated. Updated information is posted weekly at www.snohd.org/covidvaccine.

Eligibility for vaccination has expanded to all Washingtonians age 16 and older. At the mass vaccination sites operated by the Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce, people who are 16 and older may be vaccinated with parent or guardian consent for the Pfizer vaccine. No other vaccine has been authorized for people younger than 18 at this time. An adult parent or legal guardian must accompany anyone under 18 to a vaccination appointment for the Pfizer vaccine to sign the consent form on site. They should also bring identification showing proof of age for the minor, such as a driver’s license or birth certificate. The registration process is the same as for any other eligible patient – they can sign up via the registration links at http://bit.ly/snocovaccine or call the call center at 425-339-5278.