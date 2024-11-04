County public works ADA advisory committee looking for new members

Snohomish County Public Works is seeking new members for its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Public Right-of-Way Advisory Committee. The committee provides feedback and recommendations to the county about ADA compliance in the public right-of-way.

The deadline to submit candidate letters of interest for the committee’s four open positions is Dec. 11, 2024.

“We want to be inclusive of all pedestrian needs and this committee is vital in helping us meet that goal,” said Doug McCormick, Snohomish County Public Works deputy director and county engineer. “Volunteers must have an interest in ensuring all residents have equal access to sidewalks, paths, crosswalks, and more.”

The committee helps the county continue implementing ADA transition plans and upgrade existing infrastructure to be more accessible. It is composed of 10 volunteer positions with a two-year term. The group meets with public works staff for up to two hours, at least twice a year. The meetings occur online and audio recordings are available after each meeting.

Committee applicants must be Snohomish County residents and should have a basic understanding of the history and requirements of the ADA. Those who are selected must submit to a criminal background check before being officially appointed to serve. The four new committee members will be chosen by the county engineer.

Prospective committee volunteers should submit a letter of interest that includes their name, address, and contact information along with the preferred method of contact or communication. The letter should also include a brief summary of their qualifications or an explanation of how they would bring value to the committee.

Submissions can be sent to SPW-TESSupport@snoco.org. If an alternative format is needed, contact Chellcie Wilson by phone at 425-388-3610 (for TTY dial 711 first).

Volunteers appointed to the committee will be notified by the end of February 2025. It is anticipated the newly appointed committee members will participate in their first regular meeting in March 2025.