County property taxes due by April 30

The Snohomish County Treasurer reminds residents that property taxes are due April 30, 2019. Payments must be received or postmarked by April 30 to avoid interest and penalties.

“Our public safety system, schools, roads and other essential functions all depend on the timely payment of property taxes,” said Kirke Sievers, Snohomish County Treasurer. “We’d much rather have payments on time and avoid adding the interest and penalties that everyone hates. Please pay them by April 30 and make it easier on everyone.”

A complete list of where local property taxes go can be found here: snohomishcountywa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/50028/Tax-Distribution-chart-for-2018?bidId=.