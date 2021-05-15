County planning for Evergreen State Fair 11-day opening in late summer 2021

Snohomish County said that plans are being developed to open an 11-day Evergreen State Fair at the Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe this year from Aug. 26-31 and Sept. 2-6. The fair will be closed Sept. 1.

This year’s theme: “Back in the Saddle Again – Open for Fun in 2021” reflects the anticipation of reuniting members of the community and fans of the fair after making it through 2020 together, the county said. However, since health and safety guidelines and related metrics will ultimately guide decision-making, the fair will feel and look a little different in 2021.

“One mission of the fair is to connect communities,” said Jeremy Husby, Division Manager, Evergreen State Fair Park. “Every year the fairgoers, volunteers, and our partners celebrate and showcase the hard work of our neighbors, friends and fair family. The 2021 Fair acknowledges the challenges and isolation the community faced during the last year. While respecting the challenges are not over, we are committed to offering an event that celebrates our fellow Washingtonians. Our event hopes to reconnect our communities and demonstrate we have so much to be thankful for now and into the future.”

“Everyone looks forward to the Evergreen State Fair, and after the cancellation in 2020, we couldn’t be happier to see this important community event come back,” said Snohomish County Council Chair Stephanie Wright. “With the proper health and safety guidelines, it will be a fun, festive, and safe fair.”

More announcements about entertainment, exhibits, vendors and other details will be announced in the coming months. With COVID-19 information changing frequently, the guidelines and state recommendations for fairs could shift. Stay connected with the fair Park and updates through their website, newsletter and social media at www.evergreenfair.org.