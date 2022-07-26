County offering free lawn care workshops July 27, 28

Grow a beautiful, healthy lawn that keeps children and pets safe and local waters healthy. Snohomish County Surface Water Management will be hosting free online workshops on environmentally friendly lawn care Wednesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 28 from 6:30-8 p.m.

The presenter will be Ladd Smith, of In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes. Ladd will cover how to grow the lawn you’ve always wanted – naturally and with minimal time and expense. Natural yard care is good for the health of your lawn, your family and pets, and your nearby lakes, streams, and rivers.

In this workshop, you will learn about:

Lawn aeration

Soil health

Natural pest solutions

Moss and mole management

How to access Master Gardeners to diagnose lawn and garden problems

Register today for the July 27 or 28 workshop.