County offering disaster preparedness training course in July

Community members ages 14 and up are invited to attend a two-day course: “When Disaster Strikes: Prepare. Act. Survive” offered by the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management July 22-23.

The goal is to teach attendees the skills needed to aid their family and other community members in the immediate aftermath of a natural disaster or human-made incident. The course is not designed for the first responder community, but is appropriate for families of first responders along with civic groups and individuals.

The class runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, at Snohomish County Emergency Management, 720 80th St.S.W., Everett.

The registration link is here (site registration required to learn more). Deadline for enrollment is July 1.