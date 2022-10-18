County Human Rights Commission seeks nominations for 2022 awards

The Snohomish County Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for candidates for recognition of their contribution to making the county a place that honors the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all people.

Nominations are accepted and awards are presented in the following categories:

Human Rights Award

Young People’s Award

Law Award

Diversity Visionary Award

Community Organization Award

Educator’s Award

To be eligible for nomination, the recipient must be a Snohomish County resident as of the date of nomination. Nominees must have made a significant contribution to the promotion and protection of human rights in Snohomish County and been active in this area between August 2021 and August 2022.

For more information, contact SCHRC Secretary Angela DiFilippo at angela.filippo@snoco.org.

To access the nomination form and instructions, go to snohomishcountywa.gov/149/Human-Rights-Commission.