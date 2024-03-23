County hosting open house regarding Lynnwood, Brier road projects

Residents are invited to learn about the Larch Way/Logan Road and Locust Way intersection improvement project and the replacement of Swamp Creek Bridge 503 at a community open house on Wednesday, March 27.

Locust Way carries nearly 10,000 vehicles each day between Lynnwood, Brier and Bothell. Snohomish County Public Works said in a news release it plans to improve traffic flow on the busy road for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists with two projects during the next two years.

Locust Way Area Projects Open House:

When: Wednesday, March 27

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Frank Love Elementary School, 303 224th St. S.W., Bothell

Larch Way/Logan Road and Locust Way Intersection Improvement

Public works will be constructing a single-lane roundabout at the Larch Way/Logan Road and Locust Way intersection during spring and summer 2024. The new roundabout will feature curbs, gutters and create a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists. This spring, drivers can expect periodic single-lane closures with a full closure of the intersection during summer months while schools are on break. A signed detour route will be in place and residents will be able to access Logan Park on foot. For more information, visit the project webpage: snohomishcountywa.gov/3811.

Swamp Creek Bridge 503 Replacement

Plans are moving forward to replace Swamp Creek Bridge 503 on Locust Way, near the intersection with 228th Street Southwest, during the summer and fall of 2025. The new bridge will be wider and include dedicated spaces for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. The proposed single span design also removes in-stream supports to improve the natural flow of water in Swamp Creek. The current bridge is structurally deficient and carries weight restrictions. For more information, visit the project webpage: snohomishcountywa.gov/4116.