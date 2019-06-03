County holding public hearings this week on funding for housing, community development

Snohomish County is hosting three public hearings this week to obtain input on how federal funding will be used for housing and community development needs over the next five years.
Hearings are sponsored by the City of Marysville, the City of Everett, the Everett Housing Authority, the Housing Authority of Snohomish County, and Snohomish County Human Services Department.
Input received will be used to help develop five-year plans that guide the use of federal funds under the Community Development Block Grant, Home Investment Partnerships, Emergency Solutions Grant, Section 8 and Public Housing programs of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The hearing dates, times and locations are:
- Tuesday, June 4: 3 to 4:30 p.m., Housing Authority of Snohomish County, 12711 4th Ave. W, Everett
- Tuesday, June 4: 5 to 6:30 p.m., Marysville City Council Chambers, 1049 State Ave, Second Floor
- Wednesday, June 5: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sultan City Hall, 319 Main Street, #200
If you are unable to attend a hearing, written comments are also invited via email or mail by Friday, June 7. Send to Debra May at [email protected] or at Snohomish County Human Services Department, M/S 305, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett WA 98201.
The hearing facilities are ADA-accessible. To request language interpreter services or disability-related accommodations to facilitate meeting participation, please contact Debra May at [email protected], 425-388-3264, or 711 for TTY users.