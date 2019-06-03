County holding public hearings this week on funding for housing, community development

Snohomish County is hosting three public hearings this week to obtain input on how federal funding will be used for housing and community development needs over the next five years.

Hearings are sponsored by the City of Marysville, the City of Everett, the Everett Housing Authority, the Housing Authority of Snohomish County, and Snohomish County Human Services Department.

Input received will be used to help develop five-year plans that guide the use of federal funds under the Community Development Block Grant, Home Investment Partnerships, Emergency Solutions Grant, Section 8 and Public Housing programs of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The hearing dates, times and locations are: