County holding public hearing Feb. 23 on proposed use of American Rescue Plan funds for vulnerable populations

Snohomish County will hold a virtual public hearing Thursday, Feb. 23 to obtain public feedback on the use of $7.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which would benefit individuals and families who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or other vulnerable populations.

The Snohomish County Consortium — a partnership between Snohomish County and the county’s cities and towns — is eligible to receive $7,295,083 in federal ARPA funds under federal Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships and Emergency Solutions Grant programs.

To receive the money, Snohomish County is required to prepare and submit to HUD a substantial amendment to its human services 2021 action plan. These annual action plans are developed each year and describe how funds will be used in the upcoming year to help meet the five-year goals in the county’s 2020-2024 consolidated plan. The action plan includes a description of specific activities to be funded and the amount of funding to be awarded to each activity.

Both oral and written comments will be accepted at the public hearing:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

Time: 10 a.m.



Where: Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578847348?pwd=Titqa0FaV2tTU2ZPNnJwaEZleEE1QT09

Call-in #: 1-253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 885 7884 7348

Passcode: 882012

The proposed substantial amendment will be available for review beginning Feb. 22 here.

Written comments are also invited through email or mail and must be received by 4 pm on March 8. Send written comments to Debra May at debra.may@snoco.org or at Snohomish County Human Services Department, OHCD, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., M/S 305, Everett, WA 98201.

Reasonable accommodations will be made to enable persons with disabilities to fully participate in the virtual public hearing, to submit a commentand to make the substantial amendment available in an alternate format upon request. Contact Debra May by email at debra.may@snoco.org, by phone at 425-388-3264, or by TTY at 711 or 1-800-833-6384 for voice or 1-800-833-6388 for text.

Foreign language interpreters for the public hearing are available upon advance request when a substantial number of non-English speaking residents can reasonably be expected to participate. To request an interpreter, contact Debra May at least one week in advance of the hearing by email at debra.may@snoco.org or by phone at 425-388-3264.