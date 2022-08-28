County Executive Somers proposes body camera contract for sheriff’s office

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has proposed a motion to the Snohomish County Council for the purchase of 340 body-worn cameras for Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives.

These cameras are intended to improve the transparency of interactions between law enforcement and the public, Somers said, and follows up on a pilot program implemented in 2021.

“We are following through on our commitment to the community and our law enforcement partners to equip every patrol deputy and detective in the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with body worn cameras,” Somers said. “Public safety is our top priority, and we know that body cams will improve public safety and provide an additional tool for understanding use of force incidents. This added transparency is a key component of ensuring justice for the public and our deputies. I urge the council to support this motion.”

“Body cameras are an important investment for us to make in our community and our deputies,” said Snohomish County Council Chair Megan Dunn. “We must have every possible tool available to minimize ambiguity when law enforcement officers use force. These body cameras are a significant tool and can help us more easily answer questions when they arise.”

“Our deputies deserve the added protection of body-worn cameras,” said Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring. “Cameras are never perfect records of encounters, but they do provide an additional perspective when there are disputes about what happens. These will undoubtedly help us improve public safety by providing a more objective record of officers’ actions.”

The proposed motion will now be considered by the county council.