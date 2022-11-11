County encourages residents to use yard debris recyling businesses following windstorm

Recent windstorms have brought down trees and branches, creating excess yard debris for Snohomish County residents. There are many local composting businesses ready to accept yard debris. Due to ongoing rail and container issues, Snohomish County Solid Waste transfer stations and drop boxes are temporarily not accepting these items. This change does not affect curbside pickup.

“We know that many people were inundated with yard debris after our recent windstorm. Eleven business locations in or near Snohomish County are accepting yard debris, and we want to make sure people know that there are good local options,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said. “Make sure you check the location, as well as days and hours of operation, before you travel to drop off your load of debris.”

The business locations are below:

Lenz Enterprises

5210 SR 532

Stanwood, WA 98292

360-692-2933

www.lenz-enterprises.com

Bailey Compost

12711 Springhetti Rd.

Snohomish, WA 98296

360-568-8826

www.baileycompost.com

Cedar Grove – Everett

3620 36th Pl. N.E.,.

Everett, WA 98201

877-764-5748

www.cedar-grove.com

Cedar Grove – Kenmore

6527 N.E. 175th St.

Kenmore, WA 98208

877-764-5748

www.cedar-grove.com

Cedar Grove – Woodinville

21902 76th Dr. S.E.

Woodinville, WA 98072

877-764-5748

www.cedar-grove.com

Pacific Topsoils – Mill Creek

13517 35th Ave. S.E.

Mill Creek, WA 98012

425-337-2700

www.pacifictopsoils.com

Pacific Topsoils – Smith Island

3000 Frontage Rd.

Everett, WA 98201

425-337-2700

www.pacifictopsoils.com

Pacific Topsoils – Woodinville

8616 219th St. S.E.

Woodinville, WA 98072

425-337-2700

www.pacifictopsoils.com

Pacific Topsoils – Kenmore

7500 N.E. 175th St.

Kenmore, WA 98028

425- 337-2700

www.pacifictopsoils.com

Pacific Topsoils – Seattle

1212 N. 107th St.

Seattle, WA 98133

425-337-2700

www.pacifictopsoils.com

Riverside Topsoil

7404 Lowell-Snohomish River Rd.,

Snohomish, WA 98296

425-379-9933

www.riversidesoils.com

Snohomish County continues to work closely with Republic Services, Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway (BNSF), Waste Management, and local solid waste haulers to find a resolution to ongoing rail service and container issues.

County officials continue to urge residents to reduce, reuse and recycle reusable items. Donating household items, books or clothing that are reusable to thrift stores or other outlets such as selling on community classifieds or market-place community groups online are always a better alternative than throwing them away.

County residents who plan to visit solid waste facilities should check the lines on the county website:www.snohomishcountywa.gov/5431/Check-the-Lines.