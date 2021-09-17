County Districting Committee seeks public input on preliminary council district maps

The Snohomish County Districting Committee has released preliminary draft council district maps based on the 2020 Census data. The Districting Committee wants to hear from the public regarding how the draft maps impact communities of related and mutual interest. Maps are designed to serve as a springboard for committee discussion and public input. The next opportunity to provide in-person or remote public comment will be on Wednesday, Sep. 22 at 4 p.m.

Every 10 years, boundaries of county council districts are updated to reflect how populations have changed. The independent County Districting Committee has until Dec. 1 to approve a plan for new council districts.

The draft council district maps currently out for public comment aim to equalize population between districts, keep tribal lands and incorporated cities in single council districts, preserve voting precincts and minimize changes for county residents.

You can view the draft council district maps on the Snohomish County Districting Committee webpage ( www.snohomishcountywa.gov/5773/ ).

Information regarding the next committee meeting for public input is as follows:

What: Snohomish County Redistricting Public Meeting When: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 Where: Snohomish City Council Chambers

Robert J. Drewel Building

Eighth Floor

3000 Rockefeller Ave.Everett, WA 98201 Virtual option: Zoom link Other details: View map online for location of the Drewel Bldg. and available parking

Stay connected and learn more

There are lots of ways to get involved, learn more, and share your ideas and comments to the Districting Committee:

Public events – Additional public engagement and feedback opportunities will be scheduled and announced throughout the fall on the Committee’s webpage.

– Additional public engagement and feedback opportunities will be scheduled and announced throughout the fall on the Committee’s webpage. Email – Comments can be sent via email to districting@snoco.org

Comments can be sent via email to districting@snoco.org Mail – Comments can be submitted by mail to Districting Committee, c/o Snohomish County Council, 3000 Rockefeller, Ave., M/S 609, Everett, WA 98201

Comments can be submitted by mail to Districting Committee, c/o Snohomish County Council, 3000 Rockefeller, Ave., M/S 609, Everett, WA 98201 Newsletter – Sign up for the 2021 Redistricting e-newsletter on the county’s webpage. Select the “2021 County Redistricting” newsletter option from the “Districting” topic.

Recordings of previous committee meetings can be accessed on Council’s meeting webpage by going to the “Miscellaneous” tab under the 2021 Archives.

About redistricting

Under state law, the council districts created based on the 2020 Census data shall:

Be nearly equal in population

Be as compact as possible

Consist of geographically contiguous area

Not use population data to favor or disfavor any racial group or political party

Be drawn so that boundaries coincide with existing recognized natural boundaries

Preserve existing communities of related and mutual interest

The Districting Committee consists of five voting members. Four voting members, two from each major political party, were appointed by the Snohomish County Council and the fifth member was appointed by the committee to serve as chair. The chair of the redistricting committee is Kurt Hilt. The Democrat members of the redistricting committee are Hillary Moralez and Bill Phillips. The Republican members of the redistricting committee are Jim Langston and Sid Roberts.

For more information about Snohomish County’s redistricting process, public meetings, committee meetings and more, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/5773/Districting-Committee.