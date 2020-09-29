County announces availability of Small Capital Projects Partnership funds to groups, public entities

The Snohomish County Council has announced the availability of Small Capital Projects Partnership (SCPP) funds to groups and entities that may be interested in applying. Applications are due before 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2020.

SCPP provides supporting funds for small capital projects within Snohomish County. Funding is provided by the Real Estate Excise Tax 2 (REET 2) Fund. To be eligible for funding, applicant organizations must partner with a public entity on whose land the field or facility is located. Public entities include school districts, park districts, utility districts, county and cities.

The project must meet the restrictions for REET 2 funds, which the county says can be used for “planning, acquisition, construction, reconstruction, repair, replacement, rehabilitation, or improvement of streets, roads, highways, sidewalks, street and road lighting systems, traffic signals, bridges, domestic water systems, storm and sanitary sewer systems, and planning, construction, reconstruction, repair, rehabilitation, or improvement of parks.”

The application is submitted by both the applicant group and the public entity. The goal of the program is to award grants across Snohomish County.

See this PDF document for more information, including eligibility requirements, restrictions, project deadlines, and application questions.