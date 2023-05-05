County accepting proposals for license agency in Mountlake Terrace area

With the recent closure of McMahan License Agency, the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office is now accepting written business proposals for a vehicle/vessel license subagency in the Mountlake Terrace/Brier area.

The auditor’s office is encouraging those interested in submitting a proposal to email their questions about the bid process and licensing services to Licensing and Recording Manager Clifton Harty at clifton.harty@snoco.org by May 15 at 4:30p.m. There will be a Microsoft Teams meeting for interested bidders to attend on May 19 at 4 p.m. The deadline to return completed proposals is June 15.

According to the request for proposal announcement, subagents are appointed by the Washington State Department of Licensing to provide vehicle and vessel title and licensing services to the public. A subagency may also provide other services in the business that are allowable by law or by policy.

According to the announcement, subagents “make licensing services more accessible to the communities they serve through their knowledge of and connection to their service area. A subagency is not a typical business and there are no owners in the usual sense. The subagent appointment cannot be sold, traded, or otherwise transferred to a different person or persons. If the appointee is an established business at the time of application, the owners of the business are the appointees.”

The subagency must provide full vehicle and vessel licensing services, including:

– Preparing/processing ownership documents for vehicles/vessels and issuing duplicates for the same

– Processing annual renewals of vehicle/vessel licenses and issuing duplicates for the same.

– Preparing permits, tonnage, and specialized registrations (i.e., farm vehicles, snowmobiles).

– Calculating, collecting, depositing, and reporting of associated fees.

– Receiving and controlling all accountable inventory associated with licensing.

– Providing all services related to disability parking privilege transactions.

You can learn more at this link.